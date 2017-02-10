We get a sampling of the Rhythm Project steel drum band on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are joined by members of The Virginia Arts Festival's acclaimed student steel drum band the Rhythm Project All-Stars as they prepare for their upcoming show Rhythm Live!

The fully staged production chronicles the evolution of Caribbean steelpan and Calypso music by combining historically accurate narrations with the excitement of electrifying dance, colorful costumes, and high-energy music.

The Rhythm Project All-Stars will perform with The Governor’s School for the Arts Dance Department and African Drumming Ensemble on February 17, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk.