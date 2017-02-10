Try these healthy gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
When it comes to heating healthy, a lot of us are just getting back on track after the Super Bowl.
Now we’re about to be tempted again with Valentine’s Day just a few days away.
You don’t have to purchase the traditional gifts of candy and sweets, though.
Patient First came up with a number of healthy gift ideas.
Here are a few of their suggestions:
- fruit bouquet – If you don’t have much time, you could buy one, but they are also easy to make. Just cut out fruit with cookie cutters and put them on skewers.
- cooking classes – You can learn how to make healthy dishes and spend time together as a couple.
- massages – Not only are they relaxing, they also improve circulation.
- potted plants – Instead of buying a bouquet of flowers, you can buy a potted plant that will last a lot longer.
