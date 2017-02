Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler & Mitch Brown breakdown the changes coming to Atlanta in the wake of the Falcons' historic Super Bowl collapse (not pictured due to NFL media restrictions).

Plus, Chesapeake native Kenny Easley reflects on his Pro Football Hall of Fame election weekend. And, we introduce you to Cameron Thomas - the top-scoring freshman basketball player in Virginia.