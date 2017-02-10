× Suspect caught on camera trying to break into cars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A homeowner takes action after his car was broken into and installs a surveillance camera in case anyone comes back. His camera caught someone doing just that.

Bobby Rhinehart said when he moved into his condo in the Bayside neighborhood of Virginia Beach, he did not think car break-ins would be a problem. But his car was broken into a year ago.

“You work so hard and people just come in and destroy your property and they stole some cash out of my center console,” said Rhinehart, who woke up to broken windows on his car.

He took action and submitted a request to get a security camera with his condo association. Last week, his camera caught someone. In the video, the cabin light is on for a car on the right. Rhinehart believes the suspect got into that car right before his camera started recording.

“About 3:50 in the morning. Just saw some kids. They were just opening car doors just going up and down the line. I looked and there was another one across the way doing the same thing. I’d assume if they were open, rummage around, get what wasn’t theirs, take it for themselves, steal it,” said Rhinehart.

Another person who lives in the same neighborhood said right before Christmas, a car alarm woke him in the middle of the night.

“Walked out there and I can tell in the center console was open. Nothing was taken, but I think it’s because the alarm had gone off.

said Billie Swearington.

Rhinehart he hopes by sharing the video, someone will recognize the perpetrator and he will be caught.