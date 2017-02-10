Shots fired into Williamsburg home injure elderly resident

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An elderly woman was hit by gunfire early Friday after someone shot into her Bruton-area home.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the woman was home alone when several rounds were fired into her home in the 1000 block of Stewart Drive.

The woman was hit in her lower extremities. She was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center where she is stable at this time.

Authorities are looking for who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.