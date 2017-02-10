Portsmouth Police searching for missing 10-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a child who ran away around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

10-year-old Nyasia D. Whitfield was last seen running in the 400 block of Taft Drive after getting upset.

Responding officers and family members have not been able to find Nyasia.

Nyasia Whitfield is a black female that stands approximately 5’ tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and has her hair is pulled up into three large ponytails with large black beads.

Nyasia was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, black shoes and the purple coat in the picture.

If you have seen 10-year-old Nyasia Whitfield or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.