Parting With Your Pet: How human care is translating to end of life pet care

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A growing trend in pet care is helping our four legged friends live out their final days peacefully at home.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia there are a total of 15 veterinary hospices. The care is very similar to human hospice, in the sense that the patient is cared for at home by their family and, in these cases, a veterinarian.

"Part of bringing in hospice is accepting that this is where we are headed and we are not going to be able to make them live forever which is what we all want to keep our pets forever but you have resources out there that can keep them living better for whatever time they have left," explains Tyler Carmack with Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice.

Maya, an 8-year-old Burmese Mountain dog is currently receiving hospice care. According to her doctor, she only has a few weeks to live after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Instead of spending her final days in and out of the animal hospital, Maya is enjoying them at home with her family.

"She gets roast beef and sweet potatoes she gets pretty much anything I can think of that she will like," said Karen Neymark, Maya's owner.

Since Maya's care comes to her, the Neymark family doesn't have to worry about getting her in and out of the car, or preparing for a crisis. Allowing them to spend their final week's with Maya showering her with love.

