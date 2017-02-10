× Norfolk Police and Booker T. Washington High students switch roles

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police Officers spent today at Booker T. Washington High School teaching students what it’s like to be an officer.

The program first began last year when students wrote the mayor.

They sent letters about concerns regarding currents events and feelings toward officers.

Today, students are playing the cops and officers are role-playing actors in various scenarios, showing students what they go up against day-to-day.

We will hear from the students tonight at 5:30.