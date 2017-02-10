Newport News man abducted, held in van overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was abducted while smoking a cigarette on Wednesday, according to Newport News police.

The 35-year-old victim told police he was smoking near Carmella Circle around 11 p.m. when two Hispanic men pulled into a parking spot driving a newer model green work van.

The men exited the van and asked the victim for a cigarette.

The victim said during the interaction with the men they pulled out firearms and pointed them at the victim, demanding he get into the van.

One of the suspects forced the victim into the back of the van and then they drove for about 10-15 minutes.

As they drove one of the suspects took the victim’s cell phone, wallet, keys, and money.

When the vehicle stopped, the suspects locked the victim in the back of the van and drove away in a separate unknown vehicle.

The victim said he was left inside the van until the next morning.

When morning came the suspects returned to the vehicle and told the victim to leave. The suspects threw his wallet, cellphone, and keys on the ground but kept the money they took the night before.

The suspects told the victim not to look for them or they would shoot him.

The victim was let out of the van in a parking lot near Oriana Road in Newport News.

As the victim walked home he called police.

No injuries were reported to police.

One suspect is described as approximately 5’11 tall, bald, muscular, wearing long shorts, red shoes, a blue and black long sleeve button up shirt, and a white undershirt.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5’11, long black hair, beard, and wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

If you have any information or saw anything that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.