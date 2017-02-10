Greensboro officer shot during traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro police officer has reportidely been shot on Friday while conducting a traffic stop.

WGHP reports the officer was shot around 4:30 p.m., citing Greensboro Police.

The officer is receiving treatment at a local hospital and their identity has not been released.

Another person was also shot and his relationship to the incident is unclear at this time, WGHP reports.

There is no information on who shot the second person.

