× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and Midtown Tunnel closed this weekend

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:15 AM

James River Bridge 9:45 AM

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Feb. 10 to Friday, Feb. 17

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 a.m.*****

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Sunday and Wednesday, Feb 12 and 15 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday and Tuesday, Feb 13 and 14 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 and 16 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Single lane closures between MLK Expressway and Frederick Boulevard Sunday, Feb. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. and then Monday through Thursday, Feb. 13-16 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

