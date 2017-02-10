× First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds bring in milder air for Saturday

High pressure will slide off the southeast coast into Sunday. This will allow the winds to switch to the southwest, which will bring in some milder air. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts. Lows tonight in the lower 40s. A nice day in store Saturday. Highs will soar to the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be a mild one, with lows near 50. A cold front will make its way toward the region Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 70s before the frontal passage. We may even see some daily record highs. Only a slight chance for rain in the far northern regions, but for the most part, everyone will remain dry. Expect gusty winds Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s to start the work week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperatures will climb as we head into the morning hours. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Windy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Late day shower possible (10%). Much warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

