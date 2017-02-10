× First Warning Forecast: Cold today but warmer weather is on the way

Cold today but warmer weather is on the way….Our temperatures are warming up just in time for the weekend.

But first, as we move through our Friday afternoon, expect a cold one. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s for a lot of us under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight, we’ll see a partly cloudy skies. It won’t be quite as cold as it was this morning. We’re expecting low temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Hopefully, you’ll have a chance to check out tonight’s Full Snow Moon penumbral lunar eclipse, along with a comet, between the clouds we’re expecting.

On Saturday, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. By afternoon, under gusty southwest winds, we’ll see our high temperatures climbing into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

For Sunday, expect even warmer weather as gusty southwest winds help our high temperatures soar into the mid 70s by afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Late in the day, a couple of isolated showers are not out of the question as a cold front drops in from the northwest. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry.

Early next week, with the front to our south, high temperatures will settle back into the low and mid 50s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Cold. Breezy at times. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Late Day Shower Possible (20%). Much warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1983 Winter Wx: Blizzard – 18″ snow Richmond, Up to 30″ snow N. Neck

2010 Min Blizzard like Snow Event with visibility lowered below 1 mile in Blowing Snow. 2-4″ snow Richmond east to Williamsburg and northeast to the Eastern Shore

2011 1-3 inches snow Hampton Roads Dusting Richmond to Williamsburg. 2-4 Inches Northern Outer Banks.

