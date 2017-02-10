First Warning Forecast: Breezy and a bit milder overnight

After a cold and sunny day today…much milder weather is on tap for the weekend.

High pressure will slide off the southeast coast into Sunday. This will allow the winds to switch to the southwest, which will bring in some milder air. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Hopefully, you’ll have a chance to check out tonight’s Full Snow Moon penumbral lunar eclipse, along with a comet, between the clouds we’re expecting.Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts. Lows tonight in the lower 40s.

A nice day in store Saturday. Highs will soar to the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be a mild one, with lows near 50. A cold front will make its way toward the region Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 70s before the frontal passage. We may even see some daily record highs. Only a slight chance for rain in the far northern regions, but for the most part, everyone will remain dry. Expect gusty winds Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s to start the work week.