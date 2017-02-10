Divers locate cab of sunken tractor-trailer after CBBT crash

One day after a tractor-trailer went over the edge of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel four divers were under the bay’s frigid waters searching for the cab portion of the vehicle.

CBBT Police tell News 3 divers with Portsmouth’s Crofton Industries conducted the search.

Owner Bob Crofton says the divers located the cab in the waters around the CBBT late Friday afternoon.

They were in the water for about 45 minutes.

“Nobody was going to make it out [Thursday] but [Friday] it had calmed down enough that we could make it out there and carry out our operations,” said Crofton.

