3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!

Coop previews the country sounds at the Grammys on Coast Live

Posted 3:46 pm, February 10, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our entertainment expert, Coop from 97.3 The Eagle, looks ahead to the country music representing at the Grammys.  Plus he has an update on Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie and the latest on "jersey-gate," Tom Brady's missing uniform.