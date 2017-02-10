Chesapeake Police need help identifying burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police need your help identifying a man suspected of stealing rifles from a Chesapeake store.

According to police, the man seen in this surveillance photo broke into Gale's Bait and Tackle Shop on S. Battlefield Pkwy twice.

In the first case in November, two rifles were stolen. The store was hit again in late January and four rifles were stolen.

Police are also releasing video from inside the store in the hopes it will help someone recognize the suspect.

If you know who he is, there are three ways you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: text CHESTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit Online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.