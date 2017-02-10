Beauty is (Red)skins deep: Washington one of NFL’s most attractive teams

NORFOLK, Va. – The Redskins look good.

No, we’re not talking about on-field performance – we’re referring to actual looks. Fanatics.com has compiled a list of the most attractive teams in the NFL, and the Redskins rank third.

Linebacker Will Compton was voted the most attractive player on the ‘Skins and fifth best-looking in the league.

Joe Flacco, quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, takes the NFL’s top spot as most attractive player in the league.

To determine the best looking players in the league, Fanatics.com showed headshots of NFL players to a group of impartial assessors who ranked each player on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most attractive and one being the least attractive and then averaged the scores.