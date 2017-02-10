16-year-old girl hit by a vehicle near Green Run High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle near Green Run High School in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police dispatchers say they received calls reporting the incident at Dalhia Drive and Independence Boulevard around 7:15 a.m.

Police say the victim was crossing the street when a Nissan sedan turned the corner and hit her. The vehicle was not traveling very fast and the hit was not a hard impact.

The victim was knocked to the ground but was able to get back up. She reportedly exchanged words with the driver before the person drove off.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.