Va. Beach robbery suspect escapes from police during pursuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a robbery suspect who escaped from police during a vehicle pursuit.

On Thursday just before 1 p.m., police received a report that someone was robbed while in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 657 Phoenix Drive.

A K9 unit responding to the robbery saw the suspect vehicle, a Maroon Ford F250, near the intersection of Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect continued to drive. The K9 unit followed the suspect into the Green Run neighborhood. As the K9 Unit was attempting to stop the truck, the suspect hit the K9 Unit car, as well as a civilian car.

The K9 Unit kept following the suspect vehicle towards South Independence Boulevard. The officer stopped the chase for safety reasons.

Responding units saw the suspect vehicle traveling towards the amphitheater, but then lost sight of the vehicle.

Due to the suspect being close to nearby schools, the schools were put on a temporary lockdown. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

The robbery victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a white man, possibly in hit 20s or 30s, with light brown or blonde hair. The passenger in the suspect vehicle is described as a white female, possibly in her 20s with brown hair.

The suspect vehicle is a dirty, newer model Maroon Ford F250 with large tires and body damage with Virginia license plate VRB-5677.