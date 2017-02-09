× Taking Action Against Crime: Hampton Police looking for Keon Jones

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton need your help to find a suspect wanted for several charges, including maiming and burglary.

They’re looking for Keon Lamont Jones, 32. Jones is 6’2″ and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his lower left forearm, a tattoo of a five point star on the left side of his face, a tattoo above his right eyebrow and a large tattoo on lower front part of his neck.

His last known address is on Maplewood St. in Hampton.

According to police, Jones forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman on November 14, 2016.

He is wanted for one count of burglary, one count of maiming, one count of strangulation, and one count of abduction.

If you know where he is, there are three ways you can submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text: send a text message with “HAMPTONPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Online: Hampton Crime Line

Your tip will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.