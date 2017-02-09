Sensory friendly movie screenings held at AMC Lynnhaven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – AMC Lynnhaven has partnered up with the Autism Society to bring unique movie showings for children with special needs.

The movie theater will turn the lights up, and turn the sound down so kids can get up, dance, walk, shout or sing.

The screenings are part of the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Program’s Sensory Friendly Film Trips throughout the year for kids ages four and up.

The Sensory Friendly Film Trips will take place Saturday, February 11 for “The Lego Batman Movie” and Saturday, February 25 for “Rock Dog.”

Participants can meet at the East Suffolk Recreation Center at 138 South 6th Street at 9 a.m. for departure. Transportation will be provided to and from the movie theater.

Admission will be $8 per participant and covers the movie ticket and transportation. Kids who require one-on-one assistance are welcome with their parent/guardian, but must purchase an additional ticket.