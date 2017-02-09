Portsmouth Police search for 79-year-old man with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a man who was last seen a week ago.

79-year-old Robert G. Mott was last seen at his home 5100 block of Portsmouth Blvd., by a neighbor.

Mott has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Detectives are concerned for Mott’s well being because he has a medical condition that requires medication and monitoring by a physician.

Mott may be driving a white Nissan Sentra with Virginia tags 5034ME.

Mott is described as a white male who is 5’11”, 228 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that may help detectives find Mott call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300.