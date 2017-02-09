Over 4,400 Dominion customers without power in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS – Over 4,400 Dominion Virginia Power customers in Hampton Roads are experiencing outages Thursday morning.

The bulk of the outages are in Portsmouth where approximately 2,850 customers are without power due to a circuit being out. Another 850 customers are without power in Suffolk for the same reason.

A Dominion Power spokesperson tells News 3 the issues were likely a result of high winds.

According to Dominion Power’s outage map, crews have been dispatched to both locations and the power is estimated to be restored between 10 a.m. and Noon.

Several schools in Portsmouth have been affected by the outages, including Wilson High School and Douglas Park Elementary School. Power at Wilson High School has since been restored. Students are being kept at Douglas Park Elementary School and parents will be notified of the outage.

Approximately 800 customers are without power in Chesapeake and Norfolk, but the causes are still pending investigation. The estimated time for those restorations is between 11 a.m. and Noon.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.