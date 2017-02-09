Norfolk church broken into, vandalized

NORFOLK, Va. – A local church wants answers after they say someone broke in and vandalized their property earlier this week.

Staff with the Immanuel Worship and Deliverance Ministries International arrived Tuesday to find doors kicked in and drawers and cabinets ransacked.

Associate Pastor Rev. Rhonda Vaughn says the incident likely happened Monday with the thief, or thieves, making off with about $500 in cash.

Vaughn says they have no idea who would target their church, located in East Ocean View.

The non-denominational church has been in the city for six years. This is their first experience with vandalism.