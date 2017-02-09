New Chesapeake deputy pops the question at graduation ceremony

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Nine new Chesapeake Sheriff’s deputies were sworn in Wednesday night after graduating from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office’s Basic Deputy Training Academy.

Chesapeake City Councilman Robert Ike delivered the keynote address and Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan presented the recruits with their graduation certificates and badges. A circuit court clerk swore in all 9 new deputies before a loved one pinned their badges onto their uniforms for the first time.

But that wasn’t the only highlight of the evening! One new deputy used the night as an opportunity to pull off a huge surprise! He called his girlfriend to the stage, got down on one knee, and popped the question!

Congratulations to the new deputies and the happy couple!