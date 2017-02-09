× Is It Worth It? The ‘One Second Slicer’ says it will make your food preparation a whole lot easier

Slicing and dicing can be a mess!

The ‘One Second Slicer’ says it will take the stress, mess and work out of your food preparation.

It says it will cut up your fruits, vegetables, meats and even cheeses into five different shapes and sizes.

The container that you use to slice the food can also be used to store your favorite snacks.

The 5 piece set is $19.95 and claims to be safer, cleaner and faster than cutting with a knife.

But is it worth it? We talked to the chef at Mission BBQ in Virginia Beach to see if this “food preparation station” would be a good addition to your kitchen!