× First Warning Forecast: Many of us will wake up to wind chills in the teens

High pressure will build in tonight and Friday. Skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid 20s, but will feel like the teens in some of our communities.

A frigid start to the end of the work week. Bundle up if you’re heading out to the bus stop! Expect highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

High pressure will slide off the coast on Saturday helping temperatures to warm up for the weekend. Warmer temperatures for Saturday. Highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Even warmer for Sunday with highs in the lower 70s!

Back to the 50s heading into Monday and Tuesday, but conditions still look to remain dry.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Still a bit on the breezy side. Winds: NW 10-15+ mph.

Friday: A frigid start with wind chills in the teens for many of our communities. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.