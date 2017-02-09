× First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy with a few snowflakes, then warmer for the weekend

Cold and windy with a few snowflakes, then warmer for the weekend….As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine in wake of a frontal passage this morning. A few isolated showers or snowflakes could develop this afternoon, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. It will be cold and blustery today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Winds will blow in from the northwest between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. Tonight, our skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will creep into the mid 20s with winds from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

On Friday, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the 20s, but because of breezy northwest winds early on, it will feel like the teens for several communities. Temperatures will only warm into the low 40s by afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Saturday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid 60s. Temperatures will jump into the lower 70s by Sunday. Then, we’re back in the 60s for Monday.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. A Few Snowflakes Possible. Cold and Windy. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Windy and Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind Chills in the teens. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Clouds and Sunshine. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1990 F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

