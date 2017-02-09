Bass Pro Shops offering big savings for donating used fishing gear

HAMPTON, Va. – Bass Pro Shops is offering customers a chance to reel in big savings!

As part of their 2017 Spring Fishing Classic, customers are invited to trade in used fishing rods and reels to be donated to local non-profit charities in exchange for savings and bonus offers up to $100!

The event also includes free fishing seminars for all skill levels, pro appearances at Bassmaster University, activities for women and children, and free giveaways.

“The annual Spring Fishing Classic—a free event that reaches more than seven million people—offers families the opportunity to enjoy one of America’s favorite outdoor activities—fishing,” said Bass Pro Shops communications manager Katie Mitchell. “We encourage all anglers to participate in our rod and reel trade-in program which has collected and donated about 250,000 products to local organizations that teach young people to enjoy and appreciate the outdoors.”

The event will take place from February 17 – March 5 at all Bass Pro Shops across North America.

For a full rundown of events, trade-in program details, event time and information visit BassPro.com/Classic.

The Bass Pro Shops store in Hampton Roads is located at 1972 Power Plant Parkway in Hampton.