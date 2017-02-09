At home luxury trends start with a spa style treatment on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - 2017 design trends are all about luxury and zen. People are spending more time in their home and with the rise of technology consumers want to create a place where they can disconnect. Design Expert Kim Lewis says “to create the ultimate relaxation retreat, engage all 5 senses.”