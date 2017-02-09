HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hope House Foundation is the only organization in Virginia that supports adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities exclusively in their own homes. We learn how the organization works directly from someone it helps.
A profile of Hope House from someone it helps on Coast Live
-
Thrift store shopping tips on Coast Live
-
Special Olympics inspires change on and off the field
-
Inclusive playground opens in Pasquotank County
-
A lesson in beer and a preview of the Brewer’s Ball on Coast Live
-
How to use live video to buy a house on Coast Live
-
-
Trump says he’ll dissolve foundation
-
AT&T contributes $30,000 to TCC veterans initiative
-
Donate to help military families and receive free pancakes in Hampton Roads!
-
From water to cracks to broken glass, we get hope for our broken cell phones on Coast Live
-
Diamond gift ideas for any stage in your relationship on Coast Live
-
-
Local teens create natural products as a way to give back on Coast Live
-
How automation can help around the house on Coast Live
-
Norfolk principal, students shave heads to support 4th grader with cancer