Weeks after rescue from South Korean meat farm, ‘Sundance’ finds forever home in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One of the dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea now has a forever home.

A Virginia Beach couple, Susan and Mike Dillon, adopted Sundance on Friday.

He was brought into the Virginia Beach SPCA back on January 11, one of eleven shelters part of the Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement Partner program that picked up rescue dogs and puppies.

The farm Sundance was rescued from is the sixth dog meat farm closed in the country since January 2015.

Among the brutal conditions, SPCA officials say most abuse happens during the slaughter process. More often than not, when they do slaughter the dogs on the farms, it is in horrific ways, and also in front of the other animals.

When News 3 checked-in with the SPCA a few days later, officials said Sundance and another adult dog, Dixie, were responding really well to human interaction.

Dixie was put up for adoption as well, but SPCA officials say she is having a hard time since Sundance left.

The Dillon's say they plan to foster Dixie to get her re-acclimated, which may lead to them adopting her as well.

Three dogs rescued last week, along with two puppies rescued with Sundance and Dixie, should be up for adoption in the coming weeks.