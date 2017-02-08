× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers, storms, and snow

70s and storms to snowflakes… A cold front is pushing through the region and will trigger a wild swing in our weather to end the work week. Expect a round of scattered showers this morning, moving out by midday. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will return to the low 70s this afternoon with some sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight with another round of showers and storms moving in during the overnight and early morning hours.

Temperatures will start near 50 Thursday morning but will fall into the low and mid 40s by the afternoon. We will see scattered showers and possible storms in the morning but as temperatures fall snow will likely mix in. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The Eastern Shore has the best chance to see any snow accumulation. It will also be very windy tomorrow with wind gusts to near 35 mph.

Skies will clear overnight with lows falling into the 20s for Friday morning. Friday will be our coldest day, with highs near 40. We will warm back to near 60 on Saturday and to near 70 on Sunday.

Today: AM Showers/Storms (40%), Some PM Clearing. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers/Storms (60%), Rain to Snow Showers, Windy. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 8th

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

