We have magic to get ready for the Masters of Illusion show on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Masters of Illusion - Believe The Impossible is America’s largest touring magic show born from the multi-award winning prime time television series Masters of Illusion, which taped its 4th season on the CW in January of 2017. We have two of the artists on our stage and you can catch them Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach.

About The Magicians :

Bill Cook is a three-time award winner at the prestigious World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas, and has been hailed by his peers as the Young Master of Magic.

Farrell Dillon is one of America’s top comedy magicians – combining hip, hilarious, stand-up style comedy with mind-blowing magic.

For tickets: 877-YNOTTIX (877-966-8849), or www.YNOTTIX.com