Suffolk school closes Thursday after 14 employees out with illnesses

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Christian Academy will be closed on Thursday, February 9 the school’s Facebook page said.

The post said 14 faculty and staff members are suffering from illnesses.

They had the firs 12 covered but after two other subs were needed they were forced to close.

The school said they are not closing because of student illnesses and that basketball games will still go on as scheduled Thursday night.

In addition the post says another private school in the area is preparing to close because of illnesses as well, but did not say which one.