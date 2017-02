HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire on McAlva Drive Wednesday evening.

The residents were inside of the home when the fire occurred, but were able to get out safely.

Hampton Fire said two adults, two children and a dog have been displaced.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire was a minor playing with a lighter, fire officials said.

