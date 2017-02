NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police were called after a pedestrian was found in the water near the HRBT.

Police say the man was in the water near the southeast bridge on the Norfolk side.

A ring was tossed to the person and he was being pulled to shore, VSP said.

Now a Norfolk Police boat is on scene and attempting to bring the subject on board.

There is a delay on the eastbound side of I-64 at the HRBT.