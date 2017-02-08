Man walks into Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police investigating
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating after a man walked into Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound around 4:30 a.m.
The man was shot in the lower torso. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Police have not said where the shooting happened and no suspect information is available at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
36.835426 -76.298274