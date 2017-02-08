× Man walks into Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating after a man walked into Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound around 4:30 a.m.

The man was shot in the lower torso. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police have not said where the shooting happened and no suspect information is available at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.