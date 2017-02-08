Former Hokie hired by Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have named Torrian Gray as Defensive Backs Coach.

Gray, 42, joins the Redskins with 18 years of coaching experience overseeing defensive backfields. He helped develop a number of NFL defensive backs at the collegiate level, including cornerback Brandon Flowers, safety Kam Chancellor and cornerback Kyle Fuller, among others. He also oversaw the development of two Redskins draft picks: defensive back Kyshoen Jarrett (2015) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (2016).

Last season, Gray served as the defensive backs coach at the University of Florida. Under Gray’s guidance, cornerback Teez Tabor earned first-team All-SEC honors from both the Associated Press and the league’s coaches while also garnering second-team All-American honors from numerous outlets. Gray also helped guide defensive back Quincy Wilson to second-team All-SEC honors.

Prior to his time at Florida, Gray spent 10 seasons coaching defensive backs at his alma mater, Virginia Tech. In his 10 seasons in Blacksburg, his unit allowed just 185.0 passing yards per game and a 106.5 opponent passer rating – both ranked second in the nation over that span. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 50.4 percent of their passes in those 10 seasons, the lowest percentage against any defense in the nation.

Before returning to Virginia Tech, Gray spent two seasons in the NFL as assistant defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears from 2004-05. In 2005, Gray’s unit helped the Bears rank fifth in the NFL in passing defense and finished tied for second in interceptions (24) as defensive backs Nathan Vasher and Mike Brown both earned Pro Bowl selections.

Gray began his coaching career at the University of Maine, serving as defensive backs coach for two seasons from 2000-01. He then spent the 2002-03 seasons as defensive backs coach at the University of Connecticut.

Following a standout career at Kathleen H.S. in Lakeland, Fla., Gray played collegiately at Virginia Tech and became a three-time all-conference selection. He helped lead the Hokies to a pair of conference titles and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round (49th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Vikings before retiring with a career-ending knee injury in the spring of 2000.

Gray was born March 18, 1974.