First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers, storms, snowflakes, and a big temperature drop

Tracking showers, storms, snowflakes and a big temperature drop….Get ready for a wild ride of weather, all in one day!

First, as we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. The rain that moved through the area earlier today has pushed to our south, all in advance of a cold front. So, for most of the afternoon and evening, we’ll see dry weather. Highs will climb into the lower 70s today. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as the front pushes in closer. A few showers and storms will also move in closer to midnight and thereafter. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.

As the front sweeps through the area Thursday, we’ll see a good chance of rain and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so keep that in mind. Temperatures will start the day in the 50s. But as the front sweeps through, our winds will shift from the northwest, ushering in some very chilly weather through the day. In fact, our temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by afternoon. Winds will blow in from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to 40 mph at times. Now, since the cold air will be rushing in, some moisture will likely linger, which could create a few snowflakes or light snow showers. The Eastern Shore and our northern communities along the Northern Neck will have the best chance to see any snow. Even then, little to no snow accumulation is expected. However, we can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixed in with some rain for other communities in Hampton Roads as we push through the afternoon and evening. Again, little to no accumulation is expected.

By Friday, we’ll see sunshine, but it will be cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. On Saturday, our highs will rebound into the 60s. By Sunday, some areas will be close to 70.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. Lingering Showers Early (20%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Rain, Isolated Storms Move In Late (20-30%). Lows in the 50s. Winds: S/SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: AM Showers/Storms (60%). Rain to Snow Showers. Windy. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.

Friday: Sun and Clouds. Cold. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

