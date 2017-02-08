First Warning Forecast: Rain and possible storms move in overnight
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a few showers, isolated storms and snowflakes in your First Warning Forecast.
Clouds will increase overnight as the cold front moves in. Expect shower and storm chances to increase after midnight. Temperatures will be mild at first, with temperatures dropping by the morning. As the front moves through, we’ll see rain and a few isolated thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Rain could become heavy at times. Winds will shift and pick up from the southwest to the northwest. This will help usher in much colder air. Winds 25-35 mph with higher gusts likely. We could see a few snowflakes once the colder air rushes in. The best chance to see a few snowflakes will be for folks living in our northern communities.
Lots of sunshine to end your work week, but that sun will be deceiving! Highs will only warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Much milder temperatures heading into Saturday. Expect sunshine with highs in the 60s. Temperatures close to 70 on Sunday!
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain, isolated storms move in late. Lows in the 50s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: AM showers/storms (60%). Rain, then a few snowflakes possible in the afternoon. Windy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.
Friday: Mixture of sun and clouds. Cold. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
