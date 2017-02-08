× First Warning Forecast: Rain and possible storms move in overnight

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain, isolated storms move in late. Lows in the 50s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: AM showers/storms (60%). Rain, then a few snowflakes possible in the afternoon. Windy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35-40 mph.

Friday: Mixture of sun and clouds. Cold. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

