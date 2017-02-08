Fiorina eyes Senator Kaine’s seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina is considering a run at Virginia Senator Tim Kaine's seat in 2018.

"I'm certainly looking at that opportunity," she said this week on the John Fredericks Show. "It's a little early to be making that decision."

Fiorina made a run for the White House, and later teamed up with Senator Ted Cruz. Both dropped out of the race. The former Hewlett Packard CEO also made an unsuccessful run at a California senate seat in 2010.

"Who knows what the future will bring, but I will look forward to continuing to talk to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia," she said during the radio show.

Senator Tim Kaine responded to Fiorina's statements Wednesday, and said he is preparing for whatever he will face in 2018.

"I was aware of that, and I'm frankly expecting a lot of people running against me," Kaine said during a conference call with Virginia reporters. "All of my races have been tough and that's kind of my specialty."

He added, "Look, Virginia is a state that in a presidential year we may be slightly blue and in a non-presidential year slightly red, so it's always going to be very, very close."