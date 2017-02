ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to police, Donjenah Emanuel Barnes was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8 wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.

Barnes is described as 5’10” and around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Donjenah Barnes please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.