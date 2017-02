Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The Crowne Plaza hotel in Downtown Hampton will soon have a new name and a new identity.

Richmond-based Shamin Hotels closed on a deal Tuesday to purchase the building.

It will be renovated and turned into a Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

The upscale brand is new and the Hampton location will be one of the first.

