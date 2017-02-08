A musical improv preview of Panties in a Twist on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. - Panties In A Twist is a sketch comedy show written by women... directed by women... and starring women. The Push Comedy Theater has gathered Hampton Roads' finest and funniest female writers, actresses and comedians for the 6th time.
On Coast Live, Kerry Kruk, Kate Baldwin, and Alba Woolard give us a musical improv preview of the big show. See it on stage at the Wells Theatre in Norfolk.
Panties In A Twist:
The All Female Sketch Comedy Show
Friday, February 10th at 8pm
Saturday, February 11th at 8pm
Sunday, February 12th at 2pm
Info: pushcomedytheater.com