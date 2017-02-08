A musical improv preview of Panties in a Twist on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Panties In A Twist is a sketch comedy show written by women... directed by women... and starring women. The Push Comedy Theater has gathered Hampton Roads' finest and funniest female writers, actresses and comedians for the 6th time.

On Coast Live, Kerry Kruk, Kate Baldwin, and Alba Woolard give us a musical improv preview of the big show. See it on stage at the Wells Theatre in Norfolk.

Panties In A Twist:

The All Female Sketch Comedy Show

Friday, February 10th at 8pm

Saturday, February 11th at 8pm

Sunday, February 12th at 2pm

Info: pushcomedytheater.com