16-year-old girl missing from Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 16-year-old girl is missing from Virginia Beach, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Malyssa Lane was last seen on February 6 wearing a gray shirt, orange jacket, blue jeans, and short brown boots.

Malyssa has a tattoo on her left wrist.

She may be in need of medical attention, the center said.

Malyssa is described as a white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3″ and 110 pounds.

If you have any information that can help find Malyssa call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-8175.