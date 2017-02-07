Virginia Beach Schools Superintendent gives bus drivers raise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence revealed his budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. In it, he gave bus drivers a small raise after several drivers pushed for one last year.

The new budget will give all Virginia Beach Schools employees a 2 percent raise, including bus drivers. It also has $1 million for other compensation issues, including bus driver salaries.

A former Virginia Beach bus driver, Diane Ellis, said that money is desperately needed. "They deserve the better pay. They work hard. They're up at 4 in the mornings. Some of them are on the bus at 5, don’t get home until 6 at night.”

Ellis also added many bus drivers do a lot more than what many people think. “There’s a lot that they do that parents don’t know. They pull runs for other drivers. they need that extra money because they’re helping," said Ellis.

In the new budget, $1.8 million will go toward 20 new buses to replace old ones on the fleet. Something another former bus driver who wished to remain anonymous said is desperately needed.

Despite the low pay and extra work, Ellis said it's a job she loved doing. You get this great relationship built up with them and it’s just awesome. i wish more people would go out and go hey i would like to do this. because it’s a very rewarding job.”

