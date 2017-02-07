Pictures: Virginia Beach Fire Department conducts live-burn training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department conducted a live-burn training session recently.

The training was inside a high-rise building at the Oceanfront in an old motel on Atlantic Ave.

The department said it is necessary to train for the unthinkable in order to be prepared and to protect lives and property.

Before the exercise the firefighters were briefed so they were all on the same page.

Then equipment was tested to be sure everything was working.

Finally flames were lit and as they started to consume the structure, crews got to work, including a canine names Sadie.