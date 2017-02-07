U.S. Marshals search for sex offender who could be in Hampton Roads

PETERSBURG, Va. – A sex offender is wanted by U.S. Marshals after failing to self-report to a transitional center after his release.

Matthew Stager is a convicted sex offender who was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg on February 2.

He was required to self-report to a transitional center in Texas on the same day as his release but he did not show up.

Stager’s whereabouts are unknown, according to U.S. Marshals.

His last known location was in Petersburg and has no specific ties to Hampton Roads, but authorities say he may have recently traveled through the area or is in the area still.

Stager has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns, U.S. Marshals said.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, 145 pounds, with green eyes and facial tattoos.

If you have any information that can help call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.